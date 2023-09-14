Hapur Incident: Judicial Committee Set Up To Address Grievances Of Lawyers To Meet On September 16

Prayagraj: The judicial committee constituted by the Allahabad High Court to investigate the clash that broke out between the advocates and police in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district on August 29, will meet on September 16 an official statement said.

According to the statement, Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta has been appointed as the Chairman of the Committee formed to look into the grievances raised at the Bar in respect of the incident that occurred in Hapur.

Tension escalated between the police and lawyers as Hapur Bar Association's officials and members earlier on August 29 were staging a protest over an alleged 'fabricated' case filed against a woman lawyer and her father and the police resorted to lathi-charge against the lawyers.

"A Committee with its Chairman as Justice Manoj Kumar Gupta has been constituted to look into the grievances raised at the Bar in respect of the incident that occurred in District Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The Chairperson of the Committee has been pleased to direct that the committee shall hold its meeting in the Committee Room, of the Allahabad High Court at 11.00 A.M. on 16.09.2023," the official statement said.

The statement further said that people can also participate in the proceedings virtually, for which the VC link will be uploaded shortly.

"By this notice, the persons aggrieved in the incident/members of the Public concerned are hereby informed that they may place their grievance/relevant material in the matter, before the Committee for its consideration. Those interested in participating in the proceedings in the virtual mode may do so, for which the VC link for joining the Committee proceedings virtually shall be uploaded shortly," it said.

Earlier, a three-member inquiry committee was constituted by the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate the incident of alleged Police violence on lawyers at Hapur, an official statement said.

"In connection with the Hapur incident, a three-member inquiry committee was constituted by CM Yogi Adityanath under the chairmanship of Commissioner, Meerut," a statement from CMO, UP said. According to the statement, apart from Inspector General (IG) Meerut and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Moradabad, Harinath Pandey, Retd Principal Judge, Family Court, Lucknow has also been included in this committee. "Further, a four-member inquiry committee has been asked to investigate all aspects of the incident and submit a report," it added. —ANI