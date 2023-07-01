Gurugram Health Dept to get five radiographers

Gurugram: Virender Yadav, the city's Chief Medical Officer (CMO), has announced that the district health department will soon induct five radiographers to strengthen health facilities in the city's rural areas.

The CMO of Haryana informed IANS that under the Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam (HKRN) programme, the state is currently hiring a total of one hundred radiographers, five of whom will be assigned to the Gurugram district.

The Civil Hospital in Sector-10, Gurugram, has only two radiographers on staff at present.

These professionals are expected to join the primary health care center located in Farrukhnagar, Pataudi, and Sohna blocks.

Since there is now a scarcity of regular radiographers at several of the state's medical institutions and hospitals, this action is being taken. "The shortage of qualified professionals such as radiographers and radiologists has been a longstanding issue in healthcare especially in rural areas of Gurugram. This has resulted in a lack of access to necessary medical procedures and tests for patients, causing inconvenience and delay in treatment," Yadav said.

However, X-ray scanning equipment at a number of medical institutions is lying inactive because to a lack of regular radiographers and radiologists, which is inconveniencing patients. Patients who had to wait for tests for long periods of time due to a shortage of qualified medical professionals welcomed the move.

"It will provide huge relief to the patients, especially in rural areas. Once they will join rural health facilities patients do not need to travel far away to visit private health institutions for medical tests. Patients will get their test done at the government healthcare system," said a villager.