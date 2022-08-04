    Menu
    Govt to set up ‘Indian Institute of Heritage’ as a Deemed to be University

    The Hawk
    August4/ 2022

    New Delhi (The Hawk): Government have decided to set up ‘Indian Institute of Heritage’ (IIH) as a Deemed to be University as per UGC (Institutions deemed to be Universities) Regulations, 2019 at Noida, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Uttar Pradesh. It will be one of its kind in the country providing higher education and research in the fields of Indian heritage and conservation and Government have no plan to create more such institutions in the country.


    This information was given by Union Minister for Culture Shri G.Kishan Reddy in Rajya Sabha today.

