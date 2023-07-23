Govt to launch Ayushman Bhav prog to achieve 100% coverage of health schemes

New Delhi: The 'Ayushman Bhav' programme is being developed by the Union health ministry with the goal of maximising the reach of all government-funded health programmes to their target recipients. Official sources informed that the schedule will include events like the Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0, the Ayushman Sabha, the Ayushman Mela, and the Ayushman Gramme.

An official source has stated that "the aim of the campaign is to ensure comprehensive and saturation coverage of all health schemes so that every eligible beneficiary is able to avail their benefits." Both of the Ayushman Apke Dwar 1 and 2 campaigns were fruitful. Sources say that beginning on August 1, an all-out effort will be made under Ayushman Apke Dwar 3.0 to guarantee complete saturation.

They claimed that Ayushman Sabha, a campaign to guarantee that the benefits of all health initiatives of the national and state governments reach the intended recipients, will be led by the village health, sanitation, and nutrition committee.—Inputs from Agencies