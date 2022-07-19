Govt Of India To Roll Out Schemes For Strengthening Pharmaceuticals Industry With Focus On MSMEs And Clusters

New Delhi (The Hawk): With an objective to further enhance India’s existing manufacturing prowess in the Pharmaceuticals Industry, Department of Pharmaceuticals, Ministry of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Govt of India is planning to roll out a series of initiatives under the banner of Schemes for ‘Strengthening Pharmaceuticals Industry’ (SPI). Keeping in view the strategic role of MSMEs, who provide important forward and backward linkages to the industry, and also keeping in view that MSMEs tend to grow in clusters, these schemes shall address the issues of technology upgradation at both unit level and cluster level.

In order to strengthen the supply chain of Pharmaceuticals industry where MSMEs are an integral part, Govt of India shall be incentivizing the intending MSME units going in for acquiring Schedule M certification or WHO GMP Certification through the sub-scheme Pharmaceuticals Industry Technology Upgradation Assistance Scheme (PTUAS). The MSME unit shall have the option to choose from either Capital subsidy or Interest subvention. At the cluster level, the sub-scheme ‘Assistance to Pharmaceuticals Industry for Common Facilities’ (APICF) envisages to support creation of common facilities like Testing Labs, Common Effluent Treatment plants and other such common facilities by providing Govt support in the form of capital grant to the extent of up to 70 per cent subject to a ceiling of a maximum of Rs. 20 crore. In order to plug the knowledge gap, the third sub-scheme proposes to conduct a series of awareness programs, conduct sectoral studies and organize similar such programs to generate soft inputs for policy advocacy.

These initiatives are formally getting unveiled by Union Minister of Chemicals & Fertilizers and Health & Family Welfare Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya, on July 21, 2022 at Dr. Bhimrao Ambedkar International Convention Centre. MoS for Chemicals & Fertilizers Shri Bhagwanth Khuba shall also be gracing the occasion. Senior officials from Department of Chemicals & Fertilizers, Ministry of MSME, SIDBI, NSIC, Banks besides representatives of Industry, entrepreneurs, Start Ups etc.