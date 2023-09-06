Govt approves Rs 3,760 cr for 40 pc viability gap finance for 4,000 MWh battery energy storage system

New Delhi: On Wednesday, Union Minister Anurag Thakur announced that the government had granted Rs 3,760 crore to cover the viability gap funding of up to 40 per cent of the overall capital cost of constructing a 4,000 MWh battery energy storage system in the country.

The Minister of Information and Broadcasting told the media that the central government will pay for the entire Rs 3,760 crore viability gap funding (VGF) itself.

Up until 2030–31, the VGF will be distributed in five installments, facilitating the development of a national storage capacity of 4000 MWh.—Inputs from Agencies