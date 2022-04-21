Goa BJP leader urged PM Modi to ake back Padma awards from stars promoting tobacco products

The issue of advertising of Tobacco products of Bollywood stars is gaining momentum. Top stars like Amitabh Bachchan to Ajay Devgan, Akshay Kumar Shahrukh Khan have appeared in such ads. Now Goa BJP’s medical cell convenor Shekhar Salkar on Wednesday urged Narendra Modi to deprive these stars of Padma awards for their involvement in surrogate ads promoting tobacco products.Said- Akshay Kumar is also involved in this gang

Salkar tweeted, ‘I have no words to criticize that Akshay Kumar is now joining the gang of Amitabh Bachchan, Shahrukh Khan and Ajay Devgan to promote cancer through surrogate ads of tobacco products. have been The sad part is that they are Padma Award winners.

‘Do these actors really deserve Padma Shri?’

He has said, ‘While @PMOIndia is working overtime to make the country healthy through Fit India Movement, but this entire mission is being ruined by these so called influential people who are trying to make the young generation of tobacco through these advertisements. Get stuck in use. Do these actors really deserve Padma Shri?’

‘Sold his soul and morals’

Salkar further added, ‘People have put their trust in these infamous, reprehensible actors who have put the minds of those innocent youths at stake by selling their soul and morals in the race to earn money. These youth follow him and get influenced by him.

Akshay Kumar was seen doing Vimal’s ad

Let us tell you that recently Akshay Kumar was seen doing an ad for Vimal, after which he is on the target of people on social media. This ad of Akshay is not being digested by his fans who are seen promoting Unhealthy Products.