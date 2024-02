The information was shared by his daughter Nayaab Udhas on social media platform Instagram.

The world of classical music mourns the loss of Pankaj Udhas, the esteemed ghazal virtuoso, who passed away at the age of 72.

https://www.instagram.com/p/C3zq1JatKmq/?utm_source=ig_embed&ig_rid=6f4a134c-1620-4436-aeb7-009180b9bb32

His departure on February 26 came after a prolonged battle with illness, a fact shared by his daughter, Nayaab Udhas on Instagram.