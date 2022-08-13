Gadkari Inaugurates Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav Exhibition Marking 75 Years Of Indian Independence

New Delhi (The Hawk): Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Shri Nitin Gadkari today inaugurated a photo exhibition of freedom fighters and great men of freedom struggle organized by the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) at Central Bus Station (Ganeshpeth) in Nagpur.

Shri Gadkari honored the freedom fighters and their families present on the occasion.

To celebrate 75 years of Independence "Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav" MoRTH is organizing Exhibitions at 75 Bus Stations across the country to commemorate the people of India who have been instrumental in the glorious journey of Independent India. These Exhibitions will portray the freedom struggle and the brave men and women who contributed in making India independent sacrificing their lives. These will also highlight the making of constitution and contributions of all our leaders, men and women from all walks of life .