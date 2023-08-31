G20 Summit: Over 100 'advanced' ambulances to remain on high alert for any medical emergency

New Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bhardwaj on Wednesday said that as many as 106 fully-equipped ambulances have been readied with all advanced facilities that will remain on 24-hour high alert to tackle any medical emergency during the forthcoming G20 Summit.



The Health Minister said this while chairing a meeting of top officials of the Delhi Health Department, and senior officials of the various hospitals under it, to review the healthcare arrangements being made for the summit.



“In light of the G20 Summit, the Delhi government has placed five major government hospitals and three private hospitals on high alert to ensure the healthcare arrangements are in place. These include primarily Lok Nayak Hospital, GB Pant Hospital, GTB Hospital, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital, along with Primus Hospital Chanakyapuri, Max Hospital Saket, and Manipal Hospital Dwarka," he said.

Bhardwaj further said that the Lok Nayak Hospital has reserved 20 beds, GB Pant Hospital 10 beds, GTB Hospital 20 beds, Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital 65 beds, and Babasaheb Ambedkar Hospital has reserved 40 beds for addressing any situation that may arise during the summit.



He said that while this preparation is based on priority, all hospitals are also on alert in case any need arises.



The Health Minister noted that arrangements have been made for foreign guests coming for the summit to stay in various hotels across Delhi. "Keeping this arrangement in mind, 80 teams of doctors and nursing staff formed. These teams will serve all guests in these 25 hotels. Out of these 80 teams, 75 teams will work in shifts," he said.



Each hotel has been assigned three teams, each working in eight-hour shifts. These teams will remain dedicated to serving our incoming guests 24/7 according to their respective time schedules, Bhardwaj said.



"Not only hospitals and medical teams have been prepared for the health arrangements of incoming foreign guests for the G20 Summit, but also a total of 106 fully-equipped ambulances have been readied with all advanced facilities. These 106 ambulances will remain on 24-hour high alert," he added.



In case of any medical emergency, as soon as the information is received, these ambulances will promptly transport the patient to the hospital, Bhardwaj said.



The G20 Summit is scheduled to be held in Delhi on September 9 and 10.

—IANS