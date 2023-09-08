G20 Summit: Argentinian Prez, EU & EC chiefs arrive

New Delhi: Argentina President Alberto Fernandez arrived in New Delhi on Friday to attend the G20 Leaders' Summit which is to be held here on September 9-10. Fernandez was received at the Delhi airport by the Minister of State for Steel and Rural Development Faggan Singh Kulaste.

Argentina is among the five new nations who have been included in the BRICS forum.

Argentina's envoy to India, Hugo Javier Gobbi has appreciated India's role in the expansion of BRICS and said that "his country's inclusion in the group would not have been possible without India's support".

Meanwhile, several world leaders have arrived for the G20 Summit in the national capital.

Some of the prominent ones include Nigerian presidentBola Ahmed Tinubu, who was the first head of nation to arrive for the multilateral event.

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the director general of the World Trade Organisation (WTO), arrived at the New Delhi airport on Thursday night to participate in the G20 summit.

Kristalina Georgieva, managing director of the International Monetary Fund has also arrived for the summit.

Other world leaders, including Ursula von der Leyen, the president of European Commission; Mathias Cormann, secretary general of OECD; Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius; European Council President Charles Michel; and minister of economy, Raquel Buenrostro Sanchez of Mexico, have arrived in the country for the G20 Summit in Delhi.

—IANS