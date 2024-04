Tesla Co-Founder Eberhard expresses disappointment as Tesla cancels its affordable car project amidst growing competition in the Chinese market, impacting its expansion plans.

Hong Kong: A Tesla Inc founder and former chief executive, Martin Eberhard, said on Tuesday it was a "shame" to hear that the company was scrapping its low-cost car plans amid fierce competition in China.

Eberhard was speaking at the HSBC Global Investment Summit in Hong Kong. Reuters reported on Friday that Tesla was cancelling its long-promised inexpensive car that investors had been counting on to drive its growth.

—Reuters