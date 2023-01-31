Former law minister Shanti Bhushan dies aged 97

New Delhi: Shanti Bhushan, a former Union law minister and eminent jurist who represented politician Raj Narain in the historic case that led to the nullification of then-prime minister Indira Gandhi's election in 1975, passed away here on Tuesday after a brief illness. He was 97.

Someone close to his family has reported that he had been sick for some time before he passed away in his Delhi residence.

In the historic case of Raj Narain vs. Indira Nehru Gandhi, the Allahabad High Court disqualified Gandhi for a period of six years from contesting elections in June 1975.—Inputs from Agencies