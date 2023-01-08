Former Bengal and Bihar governor Keshari Nath Tripathi passes away

Prayagraj / Lucknow / Kolkata: Former governor of West Bengal, Bihar, and two more states Keshari Nath Tripathi passed away on Sunday at his home in Prayagraj, Uttar Pradesh. He was 88. "Keshari Nath Tripathi recently fell in his house and broke his collarbone. He was discharged from the hospital three days ago and has already returned home. He passed away this morning (Sunday) at around 5:00 a.m " Kavita Yadav Tripathi, his daughter-in-law. Tripathi, who was born in Allahabad on November 10th, 1934, was the Governor of West Bengal from July, 2014, until his term ended in July, 2019. Before that, he served as Governor of Bihar, Meghalaya, and Mizoram for brief periods of time.

He was a member of the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly six times. From 1977 to 1979, when the Janata Party was in power in the state, he was the Cabinet minister in charge of institutional finance and sales tax.

Tripathi, a poet and author, served as the BJP's president in Uttar Pradesh for a while and was a senior advocate at the Allahabad High Court.—Inputs from Agencies