First G20 Health Working Group meeting in Thiruvananthapuram from Jan 18-20

New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry said on Monday that the first Health Working Group meeting under India's G20 presidency will be held in Thiruvananthapuram from January 18-20.

The ministry said that India's top three health priorities during its G20 presidency are tracking health emergencies, preparedness and response, strengthening cooperation in the pharmaceutical sector, and digital health innovation and solutions.

Health emergencies prevention, and preparedness and response with a focus on One Health and antibiotic resistance is top on the agenda, and India will aim to play a major role in converging discussions in multiple forums for global health architecture and act as an enabler to reduce fragmentation and duplication, it said.—Inputs from Agencies