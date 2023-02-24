FDP Organised On Remote Sensing In Engineering At Shoolini University

Shimla (The Hawk): Faculty of Engineering and Technology at Shoolini University organised a three-week long Faculty Development Programme (FDP) on "Application of Geographic Information Systems and Remote Sensing in Engineering".

The objective of the FDP was to train the faculty members for the geoinformatics courses introduced in the newly launched undergraduate programme in engineering, that is, B.Tech. Civil Engineering with specialisation in Artificial Intelligence and Geoinformatics. The course is one of its kind with distinct features and is industry-oriented, catering to the needs of a changing high-tech scenario.

The FDP was delivered by Mr. Ritam Chakraborty from Garudalytics Pvt. Ltd., a Hyderabad based organisation working on industry-proven science and digital technologies such as geospatial science, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things (IoT), and block chain.

The FDP was concluded with closing remarks by Chancellor Prof. P. K. Khosla. Dr. V. Rihani (Dean Engineering), Dr. S. S. Chandel Director Energy, and Dr. Bhaskar Goel Head of the School also attended the FDP.