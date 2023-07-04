Extension Of Last Date For Entries For Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman Till 8th July, 2023

New Delhi (The Hawk): Acknowledging the positive role and responsibility of Media in disseminating the outreach of International Day of Yoga 2023, it has been decided to extend the last date for submission of entries for the Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (AYDMS) 2nd Edition – 2023 till 8th July, 2023.

Media Houses may send their entries and content for Antarashtriya Yoga Diwas Media Samman (AYDMS) 2nd Edition – 2023 by 8th July, 2023 to aydms2023.mib[at]gmail[dot]com. The detailed guidelines for participation may be accessed on the website of the Ministry of I&B (https://mib.gov.in/) and Press Information Bureau (https://pib.gov.in).