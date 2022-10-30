Experts are concerned about the increasing usage of steroid-containing skin products

New Delhi (The Hawk): Dermatologists advised that skin creams containing steroids, which are available as over-the-counter medications and applied directly to the skin to alleviate inflammation and irritation, have a number of negative effects and occasionally may result in permanent stretch marks and discoloration.

"Steroids are immunosuppressive medications that lower immune levels in the body. If a patient has irritated skin or other conditions connected to skin inflammation, the medication will be prescribed by the doctor. Steroids are occasionally used to help patients' discomfort by reducing skin inflammation and irritation, but this is not a long-term solution "explained dermatologist Dr. Manish Jhangra of RML Hospital.

"But we must also gradually cease using steroids as soon as possible. There is a danger that inflammation could reappear if we abruptly cease taking the steroids. Because of this, the usage of steroids requires cautious consideration "explained he.

Steroids are applied topically and orally to treat skin conditions. Topical corticosteroids are a class of steroid medication used topically to soothe and calm irritated skin. The biggest issue, though, is that these steroids are easily marketed over the counter. Numerous creams that contain steroids typically combine a variety of ingredients, including anti-bacterial, anti-fungal, and the steroids themselves.

According to RML doctor, using lotions that contain steroids won't help a fungal infection get better; instead, they'll make it worse and lower immunity levels, which will make the body unable to fight off the infection.

"The majority of patients who come to the outpatient department (OPD) are individuals who have been using creams containing steroids continually, which frequently results in other adverse effects, like serious skin infections, leaving the skin damaged for years even after extensive treatments," he stated.

The dermatology specialists at RML Hospital have also started a campaign against steroid-containing skin creams that are marketed as over-the-counter medications.

According to Dr. Jhangra, the availability of these steroids over-the-counter is the cause of the rise in adverse effects of these steroids, which include redness, hair growth on the face, thin skin, and a burning feeling.

(Inputs from Agencies)