Expanding Global Influence Of India In Traditional Medicine

New Delhi (The Hawk): After joining G20 bloc under India's 2023 presidency, the African Nations are all set to explore the power of Indian Systems of Traditional Medicine and Integrative health care. On Tuesday, a 15-member group of High Commissioners and Ambassadors of East and Southern African Countries visited All India Institute of Ayurveda, New Delhi and explored the cutting-edge science and interventions of AIIA in the field of Ayurveda and Integrative Health Care. In his video message, Minister of Ayush and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Shri Sarbananda Sonowal welcomed the African delegation and said that this visit will help in achieving the objective of Universal Health Coverage in African nations through the potential of Traditional Medicine Systems of India.

Shri Sarbananda Sonowal further highlighted the role of Ayurveda and other Traditional Medicine systems of India and said, "Traditional Medicine has always played an important role in meeting the global health care needs. World Health organization also recognizes its' potential. Bringing Traditional Medicine in main healthcare can bridge access gaps for millions of people across the globe and would be an important step towards people centered and holistic approaches to health and well-being." The African delegation, after being welcomed in a befitting Indian traditional way by AIIA, visited AIIA hospital, OPD etc. and came to know first-hand the advances and interventions made in primary and tertiary health care, adjuvant therapy etc. through Ayurveda.

AIIA has become a center of excellence being an apex institute under Ministry of Ayush that brings synergy between the traditional wisdom of Ayurveda and modern diagnostic tools and technology. AIIA, being first ever A++ NAAC accredited Ayurveda institute across India, and it's NABH accredited state of art, unique tertiary care hospital that extends holistic, and integrated services offers integrative Ayush OPD, 30 general and super specialty OPD's, integrative Rheumatology, Dentistry, oncology OPD's.

The African delegation was deeply impressed and benefited from the various facets of AIIA by having first-hand account. During this historical visit, Dr Tanuja Nesari, Director AIIA, explained the tour de force of AIIA to the group and said, "AIIA is putting in every effort to take Ayurveda to the global community, and has entered into MoUs with more than 50 research organizations/ reputed institutions/universities, among them 17 are of international repute.”

It is pertinent here to note that after the successful G20 Leaders Summit, held in New Delhi on 9th and 10th of this month, it is for the first time that a high-end delegation of African Nations visited India. The theme of the G20 India's 2023 Presidency is " Vasudhaiva Kutumbkam" and reflects the "one earth, one family, one future” vision of Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi and imbibing ethos of Indian rich and diversified traditions of eons. The G20 Leaders declaration not only recognized the importance of Indian Traditional Medicine Systems, but also emphasized the potential role of evidence-based Traditional Medicine in health. Earlier, the first ever WHO-Global Summit on Traditional Medicine, held in Gujarat, Gandhinagar on 17th-18th August 2023 also saw the increasing acceptance of Traditional Medicine in an interface of G20 health Ministers and Ministry of Ayush. This visit of African delegation is also being considered as in continuum and highlights the twin objective of projecting AIIA as a one stop destination for Medical Value Travel, and to advance tangible collaboration in traditional medicine with E&SA countries.

The high-end delegation included H.E.Brig. Gen. Aloys Bizidavy, Ambassador of Burundi, H.E. Mr. Demeke Atnafu Ambulo, Ambassador of Etthiopia, Dr Godfrey Majoni Chipare, Ambassador from Zimbabwe, Mrs Thabang Linus Kho lumo Cd'A from Lesotho, H.E. Mr Leonard Mengezi, High Commissioner of Malawi, H.E. Mr Gabriel Sinimbo, High Commissioner of Namibia, Mrs Jacqueline Mukangira, High Commissioner of Rwanda, H.E. Mr Sibusiso Ndebele, High Commissioner of South Africa, Prof Mrs Joyse Kakuramatsi Kikasumfunda, High Commissioner of Uganda, Mrs Deliwe Mumbi and Acting High Commissioner of Zambia.