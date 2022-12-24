Ex-Dena Bank branch manager gets 5-year RI in bribery case

New Delhi (The Hawk): According to sources, U.B. Makwana, the former Branch Manager of Dena Bank in Chandkheda, was sentenced to five years of rigorous imprisonment by a special CBI court in Ahmedabad in connection with a bribery case.

In addition to giving him a jail sentence, the court fined him Rs 50,000 for the offence.

On July 17, 2002, the CBI filed this case against Makwana on the grounds that he was accused of obtaining 30,000 rupees in unlawful gratuity from a man.

The victim claimed that the defendant requested a bribe in exchange for demonstrating favour in the settlement of an unpaid loan.

The culprit was apprehended by the CBI after they set up a trap and demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs 20,000.

A chargesheet was submitted against the defendants following an inquiry.

The accused was found guilty and sentenced to prison by the trial court.

