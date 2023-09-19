Entitled not to return Rs 1 cr advance, Tamil actor Silambarasan tells Madras HC

Chennai: Tamil superstar Silambarasan has told the Madras High Court that he was "entitled" to not return the Rs 1 crore advance that he had taken from Vels Film International for acting in movie "Corona Kumar".

He said that the movie was not shot one year within July 16, 2021 when he had signed the artist agreement.

Silambarasan has filed a counter-affidavit to a case filed against him by the production company before the high court.

The actor also prayed before the court to vacate an ex-parte interim order passed by it on August 29, directing him to furnish security for the amount of Rs 1 crore or have to end up suffering further orders.

As the case came up before hearing in the bench of Justice Abdul Quddhose, counsel for Silambarasan, Vijayan Subramanian said that the actor has been paid an amount of Rs 1 crore as advance money and not as Rs 4.5 crore as claimed by the producer, and adding that his total remuneration for the movie was Rs 9.5 crore.

The actor in his affidavit said that he had agreed to allot 50 days of his call sheet within one year from the date the advance agreement was signed upon. He said that even pre production works of the movie did not commence before July 15, 2022.

Silambarasan's counsel told the court that the actor need not return the advance money taken if the shooting of the movie does not commence one year within the payment of advance.

His advocate also prayed before the court that Silambarasan has now committed to act in an untitled movie, STR#48 under the banner of Rajkumar film International.

However, the advocate of Vels Film International, M. Santhanaraman contended that the actor must not be allowed to take advantage of his own wrong by posturing that he would not return the advance money as he had not acted in "Corona Kumar."

The lawyer also informed the court that the film producers council has issued a red card against the actor on the basis of a complaint lodged by another producer also.

The court adjourned the case for further hearing to October 6.

—IANS