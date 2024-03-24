Emraan Hashmi celebrates his birthday with fans, gets special gift

Celebrating his 45th birthday, actor Emraan Hashmi cut birthday cakes with fans, revealing his dashing look from his Telugu film debut 'They Call Him OG.' The film, starring Pawan Kalyan, promises an electrifying face-off.

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Actor Emraan Hashmi, who turned 45 today, celebrated his special day by cutting a birthday cake in the presence of fans and media personnel.



In the videos captured by Mumbai-based paparazzi, Emraan can be seen smiling after seeing the cakes and love of his fans.

He sported a casual yet stylish ensemble. Emraan looked handsome in a green t-shirt paired with beige pants and gray shoes.

Emraan was seen cutting three birthday cakes and also posed with his fans.

One of the Emraan's fans gifted him a photo frame featuring the actor and his son Ayaan.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Emraan is set to make his Telugu film debut with 'They Call Him OG.'



Making the day more special, makers of the upcoming film 'OG,' starring Pawan Kalyan in the lead role, unveiled Emraan Hashmi's first look from the film.

DVV Entertainment on Sunday took to its official X handle to reveal his look, apart from the character's name in the film.



"Happy Birthday Omi Bhau," reads the poster, which sees him smoking.



Sharing it, the producer of the film, DVV Danayya wrote, "Happy Birthday deadliest OMI BHAU...@emraanhashmi. Couldn't imagine a clash more electrifying than with #OG #TheyCallHimOG. (sic)."



In the poster, the 'Jannat' actor can be seen sporting a beard with long hair and a scar on his eyebrow.





Emraan also took to his Instagram to share the film's poster with a caption that read, "ambheera, Suna hai tu Bambai Aa raha hai . Vaada karta hoon : hum dono mein se kisi ek ka sar zaroor katega #TheyCallHimOG."



The film stars Priyanka Arul Mohan, Arjun Das, Prakash Raj and is all set to release in September this year.



Recently, Emraan made a special guest appearance in the historical thriller drama film 'Ae Watan Mere Watan.'



The film is currently streaming on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video.

—ANI