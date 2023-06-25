    Menu
    Emergency darkest period in history of post-Independent democratic India: Solicitor General

    Nidhi Khurana
    June25/ 2023
    New Delhi: In a speech given on Sunday, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta called the years of emergency that began in June 1975 and ended in March 1977 the "darkest period" in the post-independence, democratic history of India.

    Mehta, speaking as the keynote speaker at an event titled "A Talk on the Abuse of the Constitution During the Emergency," claimed that the public has been exposed to "factually incorrect propaganda" for the past decade, in the form of claims about things like "a majoritarian regime," "arbitrary governance," and "government interference in the judiciary."

    Lawyers, he argued, ought to use "legal logic" to counter such arguments.—Inputs from Agencies

