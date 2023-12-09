Elvish Yadav calls Nikita 'perfect': 'Aisi ladki life mein mil jaaye'

Elvish Yadav's Candid Review: 'Temptation Island India' Finale Unveils Intense Bonds, Nikita's Bold Stance, and Pyar Ki Pariksha's Final Test.

Mumbai: The ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ winner Elvish Yadav takes on the role of a reviewer for the show ‘Temptation Island India’, and is left impressed by Nikita’s bold and open-minded approach to life and the show.



From intense drama to heart whelming emotions, the contestants of the show have witnessed a rollercoaster of journey.



As the show enters its finale week, and with just a week remaining before discovering which couples will pass this ultimate 'Pyar Ki Pariksha', Elvish takes us through this journey of self discovery.



In a special segment, he gets into his element and takes on the role of a reviewer this time, in his witty style and unique sense of humour, offering candid opinions on the episodes and providing insights into how the contestants have navigated their journey, forming genuine bonds all along the way.



While watching the clips, Elvish complimented Nikita, saying, “Nikki jaisi bandi perfect hai, bas aisi ladki life mein mil jaaye.”



He is genuinely fascinated by the strong bond formed between Jad and Nikita. As the clips continue, it is revealed that Nikita has a fight with Chetna over Jad, and she gets possessive over him.



Elvish relates to Nikita's decision to join 'Temptation Island'.



“Nikki ki baaton se saaf pata chal raha hai ke woh Jad ke liye kitni possessive hai. She has forgotten her partner from the other villa. if she were this possessive over Tayne, maybe she would not have come here to navigate her relationship," he added.



‘Temptation Island India’ airs on JioCinema.

—IANS