Eight meritorious students of SILB get free laptops from HP Govt

Solan (The Hawk): Eight students from the Shoolini Institute of Life Sciences and Business Management (SILB) received free laptops from the Himachal Pradesh government under the Srinivasa Ramanujan Digital Scheme.

During a programme organised at Government Model Senior Secondary School (SSS) Dharmpur, students were distributed the laptops.

Chief Minister Mr. Jai Ram Thakur had launched this state-level programme from Paddle Maidan in Mandi.

The awardees from SILB are Vandana Sharma, Bhavna Soni, Aanchal Sharma, Tsering Palmo, Aarti Soni, Yashasvi Sharma, Aditya Sharma, and Mehak Mehra. The students of the 2016-19 and 2017-20 batch got the benefit of this scheme.

Chairperson of the Institute, Mrs. Saroj Khosla congratulated all the students and wished them all the best for their bright future. Director Dr. Shalini Sharma also congratulated the meritorious students and their parents.



