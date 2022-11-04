Due to pollution, Delhi's elementary schools will be closed starting on Saturday: Kejriwal

New Delhi (The Hawk): All primary schools in the capital city of Delhi will be closed starting on Saturday till the air quality improves due to rising pollution levels, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal declared on Friday.

At a joint press conference held here with his Punjabi counterpart Bhagwant Mann, he made the announcement.

Additionally, Kejriwal stated that all classes beyond class 5 will have outdoor activities suspended.

But he wanted the Centre to take the lead in addressing the pollution, which he described as a "issue of the entire North India."

The central government cannot continue to fall behind. It will have to be led by the Center. From Bhiwandi in Rajasthan to Bettiah and Motihari in Bihar, the situation with the air quality is getting worse. It is a condition that affects all of North India. To resolve this, we must sit down and consult one another, according to Kejriwal.

Due to the poor air quality, schools in Noida have also made the decision to begin offering classes online.

Classes one through eight in every school will operate online through November 8 in accordance with the District Collector's directives.

The order said that outside activities were not permitted in any schools until the next order and that classes 9 through 12 should operate as much as practicable online.

