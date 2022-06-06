Dr. Ali Abbas takes over as Chairperson of Urdu Department

Chandigrah (The Hawk): Dr. Ali Abbas took over as Chairperson of Urdu department of the Panjab University here today.

Earlier, for the last eight years D.U.I. has been officiating as Chairperson of the Urdu Department.

Born on 02nd March 1980 Dr. Ali Abbas did his M.A in Urdu literature from the Lucknow University and completed his Ph.D under the guidance of noted Urdu Scholar Prof. Anis Ashfaq of the Lucknow University.

Dr. Ali Abbas joined the Urdu department as Assistant Professor on 06th June 2014 and the very next year was made Coordinator of the department.

Dr. Ali Abbas is a prolific writer and has a number of research papers and books to his credit. His research papers published in the national and international magazines are highly appreciated. Thesis for Ph.D India and foreign Universities are coming to him for evaluation at regular intervals.



