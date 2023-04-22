Dr Anuradha Malla Appointed As New Chairperson Of FICCI FLO Uttarakhand Chapter

Dehradun (The Hawk): The Uttarakhand chapter of FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) announced the appointment of its new chairperson, Dr Anuradha Malla for the year 2023-24 at the inaugural event held at Olympus High today. The Special Guest on the occasion was the renowned TV & Hollywood Actress Kiran Dubey.

Dr. Anuradha Malla is an educator and founder of Olympus High School in Dehradun. She has over 20 years of teaching and administrative experience and has been invited as a panelist and speaker in various national and international seminars. Dr. Malla is also an active writer and has founded a herbal brand called 'Stopping by the Woods'. She has received numerous awards and felicitations for her contribution to education and society. Apart from education, Dr. Malla is also active in the field of writing short stories and film scripts. The inaugural program commenced with the lighting of the lamp by the Special Guest Kiran Dubey, Chairperson Dr. Anuradha Malla, Senior Vice Chairperson Charu Chauhan, and Past Chairperson Kiran Bhatt Todaria. This was followed by the Change of Guard ceremony wherein the Immediate Past Chairperson Dr. Neha Sharma invited the incoming Chairperson, Dr. Anuradha Malla on stage.

Addressing the gathering, Dr Malla said, "As I embark on this journey with FLO, on its 40th year, I am filled with gratitude, apprehension, and excitement, but most importantly, optimism. Optimism to continue the challenging yet fulfilling work of empowering women and carrying forward our legacy. Working with this team of dedicated women, I envision providing opportunities, skills, education, and a fresh canvas for each woman to paint her empowered life."

Adding further she said, "My mission is to create a sustainable link to ready markets and state policies for women entrepreneurs and to educate and hone their skills to stand with the best."

Throwing light on this year's theme, Dr Malla said, "My theme for the year is 'Aalekhya,' an indescribable and unpredictable skill that women possess, ranging from art, culture, care & hospitality, food, commerce, and industries. As we work towards creating a social impact in Uttarakhand, we aim to provide financial assistance, skill-building, and digital literacy to girls from weak socio-economic backgrounds, as well as women holding their own in society."

During the occasion, Kiran Dubey expressed her gratitude towards FICCI FLO for inviting her and sharing her thoughts on strength, vulnerability, humility, and seeking help. She emphasized that being strong does not always mean being strong all the time and it is okay to have moments of vulnerability and humility. Kiran encouraged women to not feel embarrassed or hesitant to ask for help when needed, as it takes strength and courage to reach out for support. Kiran highlighted the importance of women empowering each other, which is a crucial aspect of achieving gender equality and creating a more inclusive society.

During the occasion, Dr. Malla also announced her Office Bearers, that constituted of Immediate Past Chairperson Dr Neha Sharma, Senior Vice Chairperson Charu Chauhan, Vice Chairperson Ruchi Jain, Secretary Tripti Behl, Jt. Secretary Mansi Rastogi, Treasurer Harpreet Kaur, and Jt. Treasurer Nisha Thakur.

The highlight of the evening was a rocking performance by the renowned Doon-based Director, Producer, Actor, and Singer Kunal Shamshere Malla.

The program concluded with an enchanting cultural program.

Also present on the occasion were Past Chairpersons Kiran Bhatt Todaria and Komal Batra.

