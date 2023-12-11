Do this for 7 days and see your gut health improve

Nourish Your Gut: Expert Tips for Improved Digestion, Stress-Free Living, and Building a Healthy Microbiome. Unlock the Power of Probiotics, Mindful Eating, and Holistic Wellness.

New Delhi: The battle of the bulge has been the biggest struggle, whether it is visceral fat, acidity, digestion, elimination of toxins, or absorption of food, guts have always played a major role. The gut becomes the collection and distribution centre of nutrients.



"Do you have the guts is a common question we ask people in terms of courage, in terms of boldness towards life, independence and liberty towards life, and living in uninhibited life. The guts, if sound from the inside, if in the state of homeostasis, certainly give you liberty and make you uninhibited and courageous. All the fears, phobias, insecurities, apprehensions of life, and limitations of life come out because of disturbed guts. Just in your solar plexus cavity, fears, phobias, insecurities, despair, resentments, hatred, and all such negative emotions are stored for lives together," says Dr. Mickey Mehta, holistic health and wellness guru.



"Maintaining a diversified and well-balanced microbiome is typically a prerequisite for improving gut health. You can potentially improve your gut health by making the right changes over time."



Tips to follow for seven days and see your gut health improve:



Consuming foods rich in probiotics, such as yoghurt, vegetable pickle, green olives fermented in salt and water (brine), kombucha and other fermented foods can help replenish and maintain a healthy balance of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Eating foods high in prebiotics, which feed the good bacteria in your gut is equally important for a healthy gut. Prebiotics selectively stimulate the growth and activity of good bacteria present in the human gut. Some known prebiotics are soaked cooked rice, soaked poha, garlic, onions, bananas, asparagus, and whole grains.Aim for a varied and colourful diet. Diversifying your diet daily helps the gut as different foods support different types of bacteria. A diverse range of foods helps maintain a diverse microbiome.Drinking plenty of water throughout the day helps with proper hydration, which in turn supports overall health, including digestive function.Reduce intake of processed and packaged foods, which may contain additives, colour and preservatives that negatively impact gut health. Opt for whole, natural, regional and seasonal locally available foods. Fibre supports the growth of beneficial bacteria in the gut. Eat a diet relatively high in fibre-rich foods, such as fruits, vegetables, legumes, and whole grains.Eat with a lot of reverence and gratitude. Practice mindful eating by paying attention to hunger and fullness cues. Eating slowly, chewing well and savouring your food can improve digestion. Engage in regular optimum movement therapy like doing physical activity out in the open air, with good sunlight. Exercise has been linked to a healthier gut microbiome.Sleep like a baby. Ensure sleeping early at night and getting good quality sleep. Poor sleep can negatively affect gut health.Meditation, certain yoga asanas along with the right breath work and deep breathing help to remain calm and composed. Stay away from stress as chronic stress can impact gut health. Long-term behaviours are essential for sustained improvements in gut health, as major changes may take time.

In conclusion, Dr. Mickey Mehta adds, "A healthy gut which is healed and well overalled by food, and breath and which is stretched and strengthened by productive physical activity and optimal movement therapy constantly is empty of all negative emotions, and negative sentiments and full of positivity. This good flowing flora and faunas will give you empathy, sympathy, compassion, care and creativity."

—IANS