Diwali Fair Organized At Six Sigma Institute Of Technology College

Dineshpur (The Hawk): A fair was organized on the occasion of Diwali at Six Sigma Institute of Technology College. Udham Singh Nagar ADM Jai Prakash Singh inaugurated the fair by lighting the lamp and cutting the ribbon. Children put up different types of stalls in the school premises. During this, by doing street plays, people were made aware by explaining the importance of Deepawali to remove enough darkness in the society. The fair started with Saraswati Vandana, children sold a lot of items in costumes on top of the stalls put up in the fair. During this, as the chief guest, college manager Preet Grover gave detailed information about the various equipments made by the college like tractor bikes, irrigation tools etc. The Chief Guest said that such programs should be organized in the colleges, due to which the interest of the children towards creative activities increases. Along with the dishes, the exhibition of wood art, home science, science equipment and natural related painting exhibition, besides the stall of Bangla Jhalmudi and Rasgulla remained the center of attraction. On this occasion, ADM Jai Prakash Singh, KP Rathi, Chairman Rajesh Davar, Chairman Preet Grover, Managing Director Shiv Arora, Directory Seema Arora, Jyoti Grover, Lalit Singh Bisht, Ritu Davar, Vansh Davar, Dr. Abhijit Ojha, Anubhav Batala and dozens of others be present.