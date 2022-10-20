Department Of Chemicals And Petrochemicals Successfully Completed Preparatory Phase Of Special Campaign On Swachchta Abhiyan

New Delhi (The Hawk): Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals under the Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilizers along with its autonomous organizations and CPSEs successfully completed the preparatory phase from 14th to 30th September, 2022 of the Special Campaign 2.0 and uploaded its target on the SCDPM Portal of DAR&PG.

The Department, housed in Shastri Bhawan, with a host of several other Departments, kick- started the campaign on 2nd October 2022 with the symbolic trashing of paper by Shri Arun Baroka, Secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals (DCPC). The launching event was attended by most of the officers and staff of the Department, who came to office for the sole purpose of the campaign on a National Holiday. This was followed by cleaning of the campus outside gate No. 2 of the building.

The Department’s activity was given a pan-India look by the active and enthusiastic participation of various centers of organisations such as Central Institute of Plastic Engineering and Technology (CIPET), Institute of Pesticide Formulation Technology (IPFT), Hindustan Organic Chemical Limited (HOCL), Hindustan Insecticides Limited (HIL), and Hindustan Fluorocarbons Limited (HFL).

Regular follow up by senior officers and enthusiastic participation by all employees, with the objective of mainstreaming swachhta activities have led to visible improvement in their work places. The Dept is proud to maintain zero pendency regarding Inter-Ministerial references, PMO references, and appeals to public grievances. Review of physical files have so far crossed the half-way target.

Till date cleanliness campaign have been undertaken at 105 sites, against the target of 164 sites. The activities undertaken at various sites have been carried in the twitter handles, facebook and websites of the concerned organisations.