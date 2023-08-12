    Menu
    Economy & Business

    Deloitte resigns as auditor of Adani firm; co says auditor wanted wider audit remit over other group cos

    author-img
    Nidhi Khurana
    August12/ 2023
    Last Updated:

    New Delhi: Following a complaint from a US short seller, Deloitte quit as auditor of the Adani group's port operations, with the company owned by billionaire Gautam Adani stating that the auditor wanted a larger remit over other firms in the conglomerate.

    This resignation comes after Deloitte expressed alarm about a number of transactions highlighted in a study by Hindenburg Research for several weeks prior to the report's release.

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) released a statement confirming the departure of their previous auditor and the subsequent hiring of M S K A & Associates.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :Economy & BusinessTags :Adani firm Deloitte resigns Gautam Adani Hindenburg APSEZ M S K A & Associates
    Related Post

    OUR OFFICE

    New The Hawk E-63, Industrial Area, Bahadrabad Haridwar (Uttarakhand) 249 402

    The Hawk AndroidThe Hawk IOS

      Copyright © thehawk.in