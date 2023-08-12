Deloitte resigns as auditor of Adani firm; co says auditor wanted wider audit remit over other group cos

New Delhi: Following a complaint from a US short seller, Deloitte quit as auditor of the Adani group's port operations, with the company owned by billionaire Gautam Adani stating that the auditor wanted a larger remit over other firms in the conglomerate.

This resignation comes after Deloitte expressed alarm about a number of transactions highlighted in a study by Hindenburg Research for several weeks prior to the report's release.

Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) released a statement confirming the departure of their previous auditor and the subsequent hiring of M S K A & Associates.—Inputs from Agencies