Delhi: Army hospital takes lead in corneal transplantations

New Delhi [India]: Demonstrating true military spirit, the Army Hospital Research and Referral (AHRR) has scripted many tales of successful corneal transplantations, saving many lives.

The scourge of visual impairment in the country has, to a significant extent, been eliminated through the efforts of ophthalmologists, with the government pitching in with necessary support.

However, the issue of corneal blindness still exists, accounting for close to 300,000 cases of preventable visual impairment in the country, according to an official release.

The key to a successful corneal transplant, according to the release, is the availability of good-quality tissue.

Army Hospital Research & Referral (AHRR), Delhi Cantt, has been at the forefront of organ donations and has achieved the milestone of performing more than 150 corneal transplantations in the previous year, the release stated.

The effort in this direction received wholehearted support from the DGAFMS, Lt Gen Daljit Singh, AVSM, VSM, PHS and the Commandant of AHRR, Lt Gen Ajith Nilakantan, it added.

Further, according to the release, the eye team led by Brig Sanjay Kumar Mishra, AVSM, SM*, VSM*, HOD, Department of Ophthalmology, undertook corneal extraction from the Late Sarita Jit, an 88-year-old veteran’s wife at Kailash Hospital and Heart Institute in Noida.

"Her supreme sacrifice will likely bring light to two lives and brighten the future of two families," the release stated.

It called for greater public involvement to support many such endeavours to root out corneal blindness from the country.

—ANI