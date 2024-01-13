Delhi L-G V K Saxena Highlights Lord Ram's Kite-Flying Legacy, Makar Sankranti Celebrations Pay Homage

Dive into the vibrant celebration of Makar Sankranti at the International Kite Festival hosted by DDA at Baansera, a transformed bamboo park. Pay homage to Lord Ram's kite-flying legend amidst sustainable festivities. Explore cultural diversity, buy unique kites at the Patang Bazaar, and relish traditional food.

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena inaugurated the two-day international kite festival, 'Patang Utsav,' on the eve of Makar Sankranti at the sustainability-themed bamboo park, 'Baansera,' situated along the Yamuna River in Sarai Kale Khan. Saxena highlighted that the festival is not only a celebration of flying kites but also a tribute to Lord Ram, who, as per legend, flew kites in his childhood along with his brothers.



The 'Patang Utsav,' organized by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA), boasts a theme pavilion showcasing the history of kites, including their use in wars, fighter kites, and their significance in Indian culture. The festival was inaugurated a day before the Makar Sankranti festival.



Speaking at the event, Saxena emphasized the transformation of the festival venue, 'Baansera,' from a former garbage dump to a beautiful bamboo park. He underlined the symbolic significance of the kite festival, stating that it represents the basic human endeavor of soaring and breaking free.



'Baansera' was developed in six months with the aim of providing public spaces to the people of Delhi while preserving the rich biodiversity of the Yamuna floodplains. Saxena laid the foundation for the park in August 2022 and planted over 25,000 special varieties of bamboo saplings brought from Assam.



The festival venue also features a 'Patang Bazaar,' offering a wide range of kites for purchase and flying. Saxena, who is also the chairman of DDA, encouraged attendees to embrace Delhi's skies with a "riot of colors." Additionally, traditional food and handicraft stalls, along with cultural performances by folk artists, showcase the diversity of the region.



Saxena concluded the event by unveiling the 2024 calendar published by the DDA, featuring images of various monuments and public spaces in Delhi. He expressed a commitment to organizing more such events in the future to promote the ease of living for the people of Delhi.

