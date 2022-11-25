Delhi court sentences nurse to five days in judicial jail for Australia beach murder

New Delhi (The Hawk): A Delhi court on Friday placed a 38-year-old Indian-born nurse in five-day judicial prison till November 30 after she was accused of killing an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018.

Rajwinder Singh, who left Australia following the crime, was detained earlier today by the Delhi Police Special Cell.

On Wangetti Beach, 40 kilometres north of Cairns in Queensland, Toyah Cordingley was walking her dog when Singh shot and murdered her.

The Australian police have announced a $1 million reward for information that results in his capture.

Singh, who was born in Buttar Kalan, Punjab, previously held a position as a nurse in Innisfail, Queensland.

According to authorities, Singh, an Australian citizen of Indian ancestry, perpetrated the horrifying murder of an Australian woman on October 21, 2018, in Queensland, and has been on the run ever since. On November 4, the Australian High Commission announced a reward of $1 million AUD for Singh's capture.

According to a senior police official, Interpol had also issued a Red Corner Notice (RCN) regarding the alleged offender, and on November 21, 2022, the CBI and Interpol obtained from New Delhi an extradition warrant under the Extradition Act against his name from the Patiala House Court.

According to the official, "On November 25, at around 6 a.m., precise inputs were given by CBI/Interpol and Australian counterparts, and as a result of that, in an intelligence-based operation, the accused was captured by the team of Special Cell from close to GT Karnal Road."

