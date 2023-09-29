Delhi court grants bail to accused in NDPS case after 10-month custody

New Delhi [India]: The Delhi Karkardooma Court has granted bail to an accused in a Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) case after 10 months' custody.

The accused was arrested in the case after he surrendered in December 2022.

While granting bail to the accused, the court noted that no recovery was effected by the accused.

Additional Sessions Judge (ASJ) Amitabh Rawat granted bail to Parwez Kauraisi, subject to some conditions.

The court said, "In the present case, there was no recovery from the possession of the

present accused, Parvez Kuraisi. The allegation against him is only under Section 29 of the NDPS Act."

The court also noted that, as per the reply filed by the IO, co-accused persons, namely Nasir and Sajid, 315 kilogrammes of Ganja from them, and they had made calls to the present applicant/accused as disclosed by the CDR.

The court observed, "However, there is no transcript of any conversation between the applicant and co-accused persons. There are also no other financial transactions shown by the IO involving the present applicant. The charge sheet has been filed. The trial will take a long time."

"Considering the material against the applicant/accused despite the embargo contained under Section 37 of the NDPS Act, the court is inclined to allow the present bail application of the applicant/accused, Parvez Kuraisi," the court said in the order of September 26.

The court has granted bail to the accused Parvez Kuraisi for furnishing a personal bond in the sum of Rs 40,000 with one surety in the same amount.

The counsel for the applicant or accused had submitted that the accused had surrendered himself before the court on 12.12.2022, and, thereafter, he was formally arrested in this case. He has been falsely implicated in this case only on the basis of the disclosure statements of the accused. Nothing incriminating was recovered from his possession.

He further submitted that the accused has clean antecedents. He is an unmarried young boy who runs a grocery shop in his house and is the only earning member of the family. He has no concern or connection in the present case.

The bail application was opposed by the Additional Public Prosecutor (APP). He submitted that during the investigation and interrogation, accused Nasir and Sajid categorically disclosed that they were handed over the consignment of 315 kg of cannabis (Ganja) at Rajahmundry (Andhra Pradesh) by one Parvez with the instructions to deliver the same to one Parmod and some other parties, who will be meeting them at Jhilmil Industrial Area, New Delhi.

It was also told to them by Parvez that as and when they reached Delhi, he would connect them to the consignee Parmod and others for safe delivery, the APP argued.

