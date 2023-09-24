Danish Ali’s use of word Neech for PM is wrong as well: BJP’s Harnath Singh Yadav on Bidhuri remark row

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Harnath Singh Yadav on Sunday condemned the use of unparliamentary words used by party colleague Ramesh Bidhuri but also said that using words like 'Neech' (meaning despicable) by Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali for Prime Minister Narendra Modi is wrong as well.

"I do not support at all what was said by MP Ramesh Bidhuri during the House proceedings in the Lok Sabha, but I also do not support the usage of the word 'neech' in reference to the Prime Minister. This was done by Danish Ali. Perhaps in response to this, Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable statement came," the Rajya Sabha MP said in a letter written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday.

Yadav said that he was enraged by the fact that the derogatory word, 'Neech' was used for the Prime Minister in the Parliament and requested the Speaker to hold a thorough investigation into the incident.

"I am angry by the fact that the word 'neech' was used in the Parliament for our respected Prime Minister Narendra Modi...I humbly request you to hold a thorough investigation into the matter so that the truth comes out," he wrote.

The BJP MP also requested the speaker to ensure that MPs holding constitutional posts respect the Prime Minister in the House.

"It is my humble request to you that just as the entire world and the people of the country respect and honour Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he should also be respected by MPs holding constitutional posts," he said.

Condemning the leaders of INDIA bloc who came out in full support of Danish Ali, Yadav said, "It is surprising that people sitting in the opposition give political colour to every issue."

He said that no opposition leader took note of the Danish Ali's "uncivilized conduct" in the house and even reached Ali's residence to spread hatred.

Taking a veiled dig at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' (shop of love) remark, Yadav said, "All limits were broken when the love shop owners and those who speak ill of the country in foreign lands reached Danish Ali's residence to light the fire of hatred."

Harnath Singh Yadav said that it has become a common practice to speak ill of the Prime Minister whether inside or outside the House.

"Parliament is the sacred temple of democracy. The Constitution is the soul of democracy and MPs are the protectors of democracy. We can protect democracy only by protecting the dignity of the Parliament. We should ensure the protection of parliamentary values, traditions and dignity at all costs," the BJP leader added.

Ramesh Bidhuri's objectionable remarks against Danish Ali in the Lok Sabha on Thursday have triggered anger among the Opposition parties, with their demand for strict action against Bidhuri. The BJP has issued a show cause notice to Bidhuri on the instruction of party president JP Nadda for his use of unparliamentary language against the BSP MP.

—ANI