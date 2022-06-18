Daily Yog Is Most Important: Mohit Vasudev

Chandigarh (The Hawk): On the first day of the four day Yoga Festival at Panjab University, Chandigarh, Shri Mohit Vasudev, Chief Guest from Swami Vivekananda Study Center explained to all NSS volunteers that how we can adopt Yoga in our life and how we can go through our life from serious diseases by doing yoga.

He told that if we adopt yoga in our daily routine, then it will definitely make our body and mind completely healthy in the coming time and India will become a disease free nation in the coming time. But he has to make his own identity. During the same session NSS volunteers also interacted with the visiting chief guest and who had curiosity related to yoga in their mind that how we make mistakes while doing yoga, how to rectify them and how to do yoga correctly.

Amit Kumar, the student coordinator of this four-day special yoga festival, told the students about the importance of yoga and motivated them to do yoga daily. The coordinator of this program and NSS Program Officer Dr. Richa Sharma said that in the coming three days, various activities will be organized in the same way and Yoga Mahotsav will be celebrated in a very good manner. At the end of the program All the guests who came thanked by Senior NSS volunteer Sartaj Singh.

In this program Prof. Jeesu Jaskanwar Singh, Senate Member Prof. Praveen Goyal and other staff members were present.