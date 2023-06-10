CRIKC Shodh Samvad On Machine Learning And Artificial Intelligence

Chandigarh (The Hawk): Chandigarh Region Innovation and Knowledge Cluster (CRIKC) mandate is to use science, technology and innovation for socio-economic change and one of its initiatives is “Shodh Samwad i.e. Research Forum” which is a platform to encourage young budding scientists to showcase their research to general society as a whole and provides initiative for collaborations and fostering partnerships among various research groups. This is the 5th event in the series of Shodh Samwad which was organized on the theme “Machine Learning: Methods and Approach”. The stage was set rolling by the expert talk by Prof. Prabha Garg from Pharmaco-informatics NIPER, Mohali where she discussed various applications in which biology can collaborate with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML). She also highlighted how to use various algorithms for different kinds of data. Prof. Veena Puri from Bioinformatics Panjab University introduced everyone with a glimpse of her research on making precision medicines unique to a patient suffering from a particular disease. The event proceeded with a presentation delivered by two research scholars from the University of North Texas, Sarah Beaver and Yashu Vashishath where they enlightened the audience about various kinds of Machine Learning and their applications. They also explained about their research and various methodologies that they use like in making audiograms for cochlear implants and prediction of MCI state in Alzheimer’s disease patients. The research scholars from various CRIKC institutes interacted with the guests and made a fruitful session at global level. The CRIKC coordinator Prof. Gaurav Verma concluded the session by felicitating the guests.