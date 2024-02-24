    Menu
    Crew Teaser: Star-Studded Adventure with Kareena, Tabu, Kriti Sanon Unveiled

    This teaser release hints at a cinematic experience filled with glamour, risk, and the art of deception.

    Mumbai: The much-anticipated teaser for the film, initially known as "The Crew," was recently unveiled by stars Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon, alongside the creative team behind the project. 

    This latest glimpse into the film promises an exhilarating ride filled with high fashion, intrigue, daring escapades, and a touch of pretense. The trio of stars is all set to welcome audiences aboard for an unforgettable journey.

