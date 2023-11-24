    Menu
    CRED's Black Friday Sale: Discover, Shop and Win

    Pankaj Sharma
    November24/ 2023
    CRED escapes goes live with the Black Friday Sale

    Bangalore (Karnataka): Whether one has been eyeing the stylish offerings of Michael Kors or the enticing allure of Chopard, there is no need to wait any longer! Attention CRED members - CRED store is live with its annual Black Friday Sale, a shopping extravaganza where members can win hero rewards, avail exciting member-exclusive deals on their favorite brands and indulge in a 120-hour retail therapy to win over 120 exciting rewards.

    Here's what's up for grabs from 23rd to 27th November, 2023.

    Unmissable deals on D2C, BPC, electronics and many such brands:
    - Eye-catching deals of upto 50% off on electronic, travel, fashion & lifestyle accessories, F&B products
    - Products from Carnival Foods, Solethreads, Bellavita, Hammer, Happilo, The Man Company, Khari Foods, boAt, Bold Care, Al Barakah, Organic India, STRIFF, and many more
    Hero Rewards:

    - BMW bike G 310 RR- 23rd November, 6 pm
    - Omega Seamaster- 24th November, 9 pm
    - Nike Tiffany Air Force 1- 25th November, 6 pm
    - Louis Vuitton bag- 26th November, 3 pm
    - Iphone 15 pro max- 27th November, 10 pm

    —ANI

