    Menu
    Law & Judiciary

    Court sentences four to rigorous life imprisonment in 2007 murder case

    author-img
    The Hawk
    August3/ 2022

    Mathura: Four people have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a court here for brutally killing a 17-year old boy in 2007.

    Additional District and Sessions Judge (first) Harendra Prasad also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts Anoop, Sanjay, Samay Singh and Vijay.

    While the victim Ashish's head was found in Patlauni village on February 22, 2007, his body was found in Yaunni village the next day in a well, Assistant district government counsel, Raju Singh said.Mathura (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Four people have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a court here for brutally killing a 17-year old boy in 2007.—PTI




    Additional District and Sessions Judge (first) Harendra Prasad also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts Anoop, Sanjay, Samay Singh and Vijay.


    While the victim Ashish's head was found in Patlauni village on February 22, 2007, his body was found in Yaunni village the next day in a well, Assistant district government counsel, Raju Singh said.Mathura (UP), Aug 3 (PTI) Four people have been sentenced to rigorous life imprisonment by a court here for brutally killing a 17-year old boy in 2007.




    Additional District and Sessions Judge (first) Harendra Prasad also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 each on the convicts Anoop, Sanjay, Samay Singh and Vijay.


    While the victim Ashish's head was found in Patlauni village on February 22, 2007, his body was found in Yaunni village the next day in a well, Assistant district government counsel, Raju Singh said.

    Categories :Law & JudiciaryTags :Court sentences 2007 murder case
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in