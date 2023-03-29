    Menu
    Court rejects requests to direct Centre to pass gender- and religion-neutral laws

    The Hawk
    New Delhi: On Wednesday, the Supreme Court ruled that it lacks the authority to order Parliament to "enact the law" by ordering it to create consistent legislation on sensitive topics like marriage, divorce, inheritance, and alimony regardless of a person's faith or gender.

    Justices P S Narasimha and J B Pardiwala, along with Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, agreed with the Solicitor General's argument that legislative authority preempts judicial review of the case.

    The bench held in dismissing the cases that "this subject exclusively belongs under the province of the legislature and a warrant of mandamus cannot be granted to Parliament (to make laws)".—Inputs from Agencies

