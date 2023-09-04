Court case against Udayanidhi Stalin in Muzaffarpur

Patna: After Tamil Nadu minister Udayanidhi Stalin made an objectionable remark about Sanatan Dharma, a case was registered against him in Muzaffarpur district court on Monday.

The complainant, Sunil Kumar Ojha, is a lawyer in the district court Muzaffarpur. He claimed that Stalin's remark has deeply hurt the sentiments of Hindus.

“The statement of Udayanidhi has hurt the sentiments of crores of Hindus of the country. He has made such a statement to take political advantage. We have appealed to the court to take strong action against him. My case is admitted in the court and the next hearing is scheduled on September 14,” Ojha said.

Stalin had made the statement on September 2 in which he advocated to finish Sanatan Dharma. He said that Sanatan Dharma is similar to dengue, malaria and corona virus.

Meanwhile, BJP Rajya Sabha MP Sushil Kumar Modi claimed that it is part of a strategy to humiliate the Hindu community through such outrageous remarks.

“Leaders who are making statements against Sanatan Dharma should be booked under stringent laws. The Supreme Court should take cognizance of the matter. It is highly objectionable and sedition charges should be imposed on him,” Modi said.

Ashwini Kumar Chaubey, BJP MP from Buxar, said “Those who are trying to destroy Sanatan Dharma would be finished themselves. Aurangzeb and Babar failed to finish Sanatan Dharma and the Ghamandia alliance (INDIA) are doing the same. They will be finished soon.”

—IANS