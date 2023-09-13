    Menu
    Congress holds Screening Committee meeting for 2nd straight day in Delhi for poll-bound MP

    Pankaj Sharma
    September13/ 2023
    New Delhi: Ahead of the Assembly polls, a second round of meeting of the Congress Screening Committee for Madhya Pradesh is underway at its war room in the national capital on Wednesday . The meeting is being held for the second consecutive day to finalise the candidates. Screening Committee chairman Jitendra Singh, former chief ministers Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh, state in charge Randeep Surjewala are also present along with other senior leaders of the party to decide on the candidates. Party sources related to development said that in the meeting, a list of 66 Assembly seats will be discussed, on which the party has not won or is weak and or has won occasionally. He said that on the same model as BJP, Congress also wants to finalise its candidates by first discussing the weakest seats. There are a total of 230 Assembly seats in Madhya Pradesh for which the BJP has already announced the names of 39 candidates.

