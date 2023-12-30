Congress, AAP demand action against Sunburn festival organisers for 'hurting' religious sentiments

Religious Controversy Erupts: Congress and AAP Demand Action Against Sunburn Festival Organizers for Alleged Insult to Lord Shiva. Outrage Over the Use of Lord Shankar's Image During EDM Event Sparks Calls for Government Intervention and Investigation into Cultural Insensitivity at Goa's Popular Music Festival.

Panaji: The Congress and Aam Aadmi Party have demanded action against the organisers of the Sunburn EDM festival here claiming that they insulted Lord Shiva.

While Congress leader Vijay Bhike filed a police complaint at Mapusa on Friday night against the organisers of Sunburn, AAP Goa chief Amit Palekar said the state government should take action against them for hurting “Sanatan Dharma”.



Sunburn EDM, a popular electronic dance music festival, started on December 28 at Vagator in North Goa and will wind up on Saturday, December 30.



“We saw that Lord Shankar’s image was used during the festival. It was flashed on the LED screen when people were drunk and dancing,” Palekar told reporters on Friday.

Also Read: https://www.thehawk.in/posts/%22it's-a-fortunate-day-ayodhya-getting-developed-as-a-world-class-city%22:-up-dy-cm-brajesh-pathak

The AAP leader said they have demanded from the government that action be taken as “the sanctity of our Sanatan Dharma” was compromised.



“The use of our God for the purpose of the EDM festival where alcohol is served is not right. We have called up the director general of police demanding registration of an offence against Sunburn festival organisers,” he added.



In his complaint to the Mapusa police station, Congress leader Bhike said the “organisers have intentionally insulted the religious feelings of Hindus by portraying that Lord Shiva supports drinking alcohol, consumption of prohibited substances and all other illicit activities that take place during the event”.



A senior police official said that they have received a complaint from the Congress and are looking into it.

—PTI