Congratulations pour in for Team India as they lift U-19 women's T20 World Cup

New Delhi: On Sunday, political officials such as President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others praised India's Under-19 Women's Cricket Team for their "special win" against England to win the inaugural T20 World Cup.

They said that India's daughters have made history and won the hearts of the country.

On Sunday, India's women's cricket team defeated England by seven wickets, claiming their maiden ICC title. The group captained by Shafali Verma succeeded where their predecessors had failed, winning a global competition.—Inputs from Agencies