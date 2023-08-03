Cong's Manish Tewari says Data Protection Bill being classified as money bill, govt refutes charge

New Delhi: Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw dismissed the Digital Data Protection Bill as a "normal bill" on Friday, hours after Congress leader Manish Tewari claimed the government should try to get it categorised as a money bill.

Earlier today, Tewari proposed that the Data Protection Bill be treated like any other bill and sent back to a JPC for further review.

Although it was initially thought to be a monetary law, Union Minister for Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Vaishnaw later referred to it as a "normal bill" when it was introduced in the Lok Sabha.—Inputes from Agencies