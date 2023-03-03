Comments against PM: Assam, UP govt oppose Pawan Khera's petition for clubbing, FIR transfer

New Delhi: On Friday, the governments of Assam and Uttar Pradesh argued in the Supreme Court against a petition by Congress leader Pawan Khera seeking to consolidate multiple FIRs into one for his allegedly offensive comments about the prime minister. The governments argued that Khera's party was still operating at the "very same low level" on their social media accounts.

The state of Uttar Pradesh filed a motion to dismiss the petition, calling it "misconceived" and "an attempt to leapfrogging the usual normal procedure available under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC)".

That it is submitted that the leaders of the political party (Congress) to which the petitioner (Khera) belongs have continued the very same low level in their official Twitter handles and other social media account "even after this hon'ble court taking cognizance of the matter," the Assam government said.—Inputs from Agencies