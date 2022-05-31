Coaching Session on ‘Best Version of Yourself’

Shimla (The Hawk): A coaching learning session was organised by Shoolini University’s V-Empower programme on “How Can I Be The Best Version Of Myself?”. The speaker for the session was Coach Aleksandra Jankovic Shankar, an International Coaching Federation Credentialed Coach.

She started with the concept of introspection, ‘myself today versus my best version’. Who am I today? Who will I be when I achieve what I want? What are the new qualities and skills I have in the future? To answer these, you are already the best version of yourself from where you were earlier. We are all works of art in constant progress by acquiring skills and qualities gradually, she said.

She further discussed the need to get out of comfort zone and learn without going into panic mode. It can be achieved by choosing steps that are challenging enough but not stressful to slow down or hamper your progress.

Aleksandra wrapped up the session by emphasising the tack of using a metaphor as a reminder of our key resources to keep you motivated. It can be any person, movie, music, or painting that you resonate with. Anything that reminds you of your superpowers/new qualities and skills to achieve what you want.